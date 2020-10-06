Katherine E. Ohl
formerly of Mansfield - Katherine E. Ohl (nee Zimmer), born Feb 12, 1934 died peacefully Oct 4, 2020, at Kendal at Granville in Granville, Ohio.
Katherine is survived by her son Paul Ohl, wife JoEllen, of Alexandria, Ohio; daughter Katherine Johnson, husband Michael, of Fairview Park, Ohio; Grandchildren Michael Mahaffey, wife Julie, Andrew Ohl, wife Abby, Nathanael Ohl, Caleb Ohl, Elizabeth Ohl, Megan Frasz, Adam Frasz, Bodhi Johnson, Finley Johnson, Phoebe Johnson, and Olive Johnson; great grandson Liam Mahaffey; nieces Heidi Zimmer, Susan Zimmer, Peggy Kaiser, and Rosemarie Sabath (Mark); nephew Niklaus Zimmer (Linsey), and numerous great nieces and nephews. Katherine is preceded in death by her mother and father Niklaus Zimmer and Eva Zimmer; brothers Joseph Zimmer and Mathias Zimmer; husband Joseph Ohl, son Stephen Ohl, daughter Anne Marie Frasz, and son-in-law Brian Frasz.
Katherine was born in Sakula, Yugoslavia, currently Serbia, to Eva and Niklaus Zimmer. She immigrated to the United States in 1952, after escaping from communist concentration camps and fleeing to Austria. She initially lived in New York until moving to Mansfield, Ohio and meeting Joseph Ohl, whom she married on September 8,1962. She worked for the George W. Fox Agency and eventually became the president and owner of the company. She was known for her work ethic, her baking skills and especially for her green thumb, as plants and flowers thrived while in her care.
Katherine lived in Mansfield until 2015 where she developed a large group of friends. She loved visiting with her circle of friends on a regular basis, occasionally traveling on casino trips to Columbus, Ohio and attending gatherings of the Catholic Women's Club for their monthly luncheon. She moved to Kendal at Granville, located in Granville, Ohio in 2015 and continued to live independently, often taking walks on the grounds which exceeded one mile in distance. She became a friend to many at Kendal and was known as "the baker," due to her knack for making and sharing the tasty cookies and cakes she made in her kitchen. She also continued to knit hats and scarves for her children, grandchildren, and great nieces. Katherine was a devout Catholic and former member of Mansfield St. Peter's Parish and current member of Granville St. Edward the Confessor Parish. She was a true giver and caretaker, active in the women's groups at both parishes baking and cooking for events and funeral receptions.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday at 11:00am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 54 South Mulberry, Mansfield with Fr. Kevin Moebius officiating and can be viewed through St. Peter's facebook page. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
and/or The Friends of Kendal. The family would like to thank caregivers at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, Kendal at Granville, and Hospice of Central Ohio
for their dedication to making the last few days of Katherine's life as peaceful as possible.
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.herlihy-chambers.com