Katherine J. "Kathie" Sparks
Katherine J. "Kathie" Sparks

GALION - Katherine J. "Kathy" Sparks, 87, of Galion passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Signature HealthCARE in Galion.

She was born June 4, 1932 in Portsmouth, Ohio and was the daughter of Clay and Mayme (Davis) Coburn. On January 20, 1956 he married Daniel Sparks and they enjoyed 57 years of marriage until his passing on April 29, 2013.

Kathy was a graduate of West Portsmouth High School. She previously worked at the former Perfection Cobey in Galion and Crawford Community Credit Union in Galion where she was the Chief Executive Officer.

Kathy was an active member of the Community Christian Church in Galion, where she was the treasurer for several years. She had served on the Religious Education Board for the Galion City Schools. Kathy enjoyed helping and doing things for others.

Kathy is survived by daughter Mary (Ken) Burkhart of Galion; son Rodney (Susan) Sparks of Galion; son-in-law. Bill Beavers of Murray, Ky.; 8 grandchildren, Jeremy (Robyn) Burkhart, Chris (Sarah) Burkhart, Zac (Melissa) Beavers, Katey Beavers, Daniel, Matthew, Andy and Grace Sparks; nine great-grandchildren Caydence, Jaycee, Sophia, Ryan, Lucas, MaryJo, Maggie, Ember and Connor and by her church family and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Dayna Beavers; four brothers, Lonnie, Estil, Bill and Henry Coburn and a sister Fern Windsor.

The family will hold a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Community Christian Church, 6195 State Route 19, Galion, Ohio 44833 with Dr. Dan Turner officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Christian Church in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Kathy Sparks, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.






Published in News Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Richardson Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-1424
