Katherine Phyllis Boggs
Shelby - Katherine Phyllis Boggs, 9 months, of Shelby, passed away on May 5, 2019.
Katherine was born on July 27, 2018, in Shelby, to Joshua R. and Stacey (Hamilton) Boggs. She was a little sunshine in everyone's lives. She was a member of Shenandoah Christian Church.
She is survived by her parents, Joshua and Stacey Boggs; siblings, Bruce Boggs and Raina Snavely; grandparents, Sharon Boggs, Debbie (Phil) Burd, Dreama Mabry and Randy Hamilton; great-grandparents Phyllis Barr and Marcella (Dwight) Derrenberger; aunts, Danielle (Will) Jenkins, Kayla (Brendan) Cain, and Sharee Ferguson; uncles, Jon (YuChen) Boggs and David Hamilton; and cousins, Asher Boggs, Andrew Hamilton, James Jenkins, Jonathan and Charlie Cain, Leo and Leland Ferguson; and godparents, Abigail and Ethan Robison.
Katherine was preceded in death by her grandfather, Roy Boggs. Her sister, Faith Boggs passed away on May 12, 2019.
Calling hours will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Calling hours will also be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Shenandoah Christian Church, 5642 OH-13, Shiloh. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Steve Oswalt officiating. Burial will be in Shenandoah Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal on May 15, 2019