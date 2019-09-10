Services
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-2551
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Penwell Turner Funeral Home
168 W Main St
Shelby, OH 44875
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church
29 West Street
Shelby, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Metzger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Metzger


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Metzger Obituary
Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Metzger

Shelby - Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Metzger, age 69, of Shelby, died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Kathy was born March 29, 1950 in Tiffin, Ohio to the late Leonard Anthony and Bernadette (Falter) Holmer. She was a 1968 graduate of Attica High School and was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading and watching tv, loved pets and other critters, and was always willing to help others. Spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, was something Kathy always cherished.

On September 17, 1971, Kathy married Michael J. Metzger and he survives. Also surviving are 3 children: John Leonard (Jessica) Metzger of Columbus, Shelly (Michael) Krystofik of Shelby, and Christopher M. "Butch" (Monica) Metzger of Mansfield; 9 grandchildren: Brooke Krystofik, Kyle Krystofik, Michaiah Metzger, Kadin Metzger, Ethan Metzger, Olivia Metzger, Parker Metzger, Drew Metzger, and Leland Metzger; a great grandson: Collin Marquart; a sister: Barbara Holmer; in-laws: Paul Athy, Don Metzger, Sharon Metzger, Jeanne Metzger, and Carol Metzger; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, her sister, Susan Athy, preceded her in death.

Family and friends are welcome on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 1-3 and 5-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby where a rosary will be recited at 7 pm. Mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10 am at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 29 West Street, Shelby. Fr. Chris Mileski will be the celebrant and burial will follow in Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.

To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now