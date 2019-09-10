|
Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Metzger
Shelby - Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Metzger, age 69, of Shelby, died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Kathy was born March 29, 1950 in Tiffin, Ohio to the late Leonard Anthony and Bernadette (Falter) Holmer. She was a 1968 graduate of Attica High School and was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading and watching tv, loved pets and other critters, and was always willing to help others. Spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, was something Kathy always cherished.
On September 17, 1971, Kathy married Michael J. Metzger and he survives. Also surviving are 3 children: John Leonard (Jessica) Metzger of Columbus, Shelly (Michael) Krystofik of Shelby, and Christopher M. "Butch" (Monica) Metzger of Mansfield; 9 grandchildren: Brooke Krystofik, Kyle Krystofik, Michaiah Metzger, Kadin Metzger, Ethan Metzger, Olivia Metzger, Parker Metzger, Drew Metzger, and Leland Metzger; a great grandson: Collin Marquart; a sister: Barbara Holmer; in-laws: Paul Athy, Don Metzger, Sharon Metzger, Jeanne Metzger, and Carol Metzger; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, her sister, Susan Athy, preceded her in death.
Family and friends are welcome on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 1-3 and 5-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby where a rosary will be recited at 7 pm. Mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10 am at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 29 West Street, Shelby. Fr. Chris Mileski will be the celebrant and burial will follow in Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 10, 2019