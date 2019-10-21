|
|
Kathleen Crabbs
Mansfield - Kathleen S. Crabbs age 78, resident of Mansfield died unexpectedly Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Avita Health, Ontario.
Born January 17, 1941 in Sandusky, Ohio to Ellsworth and Mildred (Coffman) Bickley, she had been a Mansfield resident for the past 33 years, moving from Shiloh. A 1959 graduate of Sandusky Perkins High School, Kathleen along with her beloved husband Bob, owned and operated, Bob & Bob Door Co for over 50 years. She had been a 55 year member of the Eastern Star Shelby/Mansfield Chapter 186 serving as the Past Matron and Deputy Grand Matron. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Chapter B.
Kathleen enjoyed baking pies, solving word puzzles, collecting dolls, bears, and Little Red Riding Hood memorabilia. Above all she cherished all the time she spent with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Bob Crabbs whom she wed September 29, 1962; two daughters Pamela Wise and Deborah Newmeyer both of Mansfield; three grandchildren Sarah Crabbs of Mansfield, Bobby (Victoria) Newmeyer of Mansfield, Misty (Brandon) Stricklin of Shenandoah; six great-grandchildren Jace & Dean Newmeyer, Alexandria Liles, Caleb, Galen and Jensen Stricklin; one sister Shirley Cooper of Sandusky; numerous friends and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Robert Bickley and two granddaughters Crystal and Brandy Wise.
Friends may call Friday, October, 25, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, Ohio. An Eastern Star service will be performed at 5:00 PM with a funeral service following, officiated by Reverend Dr. Blake Wagner.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adopt America Network at 3100 W. Central Ave., Suite 225, Toledo, OH 43606
Online condolences may be made to www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019