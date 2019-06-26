Services
Cheatham County Funeral Home
117 Elizabeth St.
Ashland City, TN 37015
615-792-2552
Kathleen LaVonne Bowden


- - Kathleen LaVonne Bowden, age 76, passed away June 24, 2019. Kathleen was born in Wooster, Ohio, on December 1, 1942, to the late Charles Lee Warner and Arlie Shelley Miller. Kathleen worked as a machine shop worker for IT&T and as a caregiver for 25 years for T&R Residential Caregivers. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Stanley Warner. Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Ginger (Scott Cooper) Pulley; brother, Ralph (Andrea) Austen; grandchildren, Shelby Cooper, Drew Pulley and Derrick Pulley; great-grandchild, Lynlie Pulley. Cheatham County Funeral Home 615-792-2552 online condolences at cheathamcountyfh.com
Published in the News Journal on June 26, 2019
