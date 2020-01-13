|
|
Kathleen M. "Memo" (Queen) Obrecht
Galion - Kathleen M. "Memo" (Queen) Obrecht, 94, of Galion, passed away with her daughters by her side on January 11, 2020 at her home.
Katie was born in Shelby, on September 23, 1925 to the late Lewis B. and Mildred (Light) Queen. She was raised by her mother and step-father, Toddy Stahl.
Katie attended Crestline public schools and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Crestline. She was employed by Dominion Electric in Mansfield and then retired after 35 years of working on the assembly line for General Electric in Ravenna. Katie was an avid coin collector. She enjoyed restoring dolls and loved to go dancing every weekend. Katie was known to be a kind and generous soul, donating to an orphanage in Mexico and children's groups in Haiti.
Katie is survived by her children; Paulette "Skip" (Gerald) James, Galion; Trudy (Shan) Wood, Leavittsburg; her grandchildren; Shawn, Renee, Brian Wood, Cory Forshaw, and her great-grandchildren; Zachary, Paige Shafear Wood, Olivia, Elizabeth, Dylan, Joshua Wood, Kylee James, Kyla Forshaw.
In addition to her parents, Katie was preceded in death by her son, Dede Forshaw; 3 grandsons; Eric Cozad, Aaron "Scoby" Cozad and Kyle Forshaw; 5 brothers, Junior, Bill, Jack, Ted and Sonny; and 2 sisters, Anna Marie and Marily Jean.
Fulfilling her wishes, her body was donated to Northeastern Medical. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery, Bucyrus.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lowe-Volk Park, in care of the funeral home.
