Services
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
419-683-2020
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Obrecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. "Memo" (Queen) Obrecht

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen M. "Memo" (Queen) Obrecht Obituary
Kathleen M. "Memo" (Queen) Obrecht

Galion - Kathleen M. "Memo" (Queen) Obrecht, 94, of Galion, passed away with her daughters by her side on January 11, 2020 at her home.

Katie was born in Shelby, on September 23, 1925 to the late Lewis B. and Mildred (Light) Queen. She was raised by her mother and step-father, Toddy Stahl.

Katie attended Crestline public schools and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Crestline. She was employed by Dominion Electric in Mansfield and then retired after 35 years of working on the assembly line for General Electric in Ravenna. Katie was an avid coin collector. She enjoyed restoring dolls and loved to go dancing every weekend. Katie was known to be a kind and generous soul, donating to an orphanage in Mexico and children's groups in Haiti.

Katie is survived by her children; Paulette "Skip" (Gerald) James, Galion; Trudy (Shan) Wood, Leavittsburg; her grandchildren; Shawn, Renee, Brian Wood, Cory Forshaw, and her great-grandchildren; Zachary, Paige Shafear Wood, Olivia, Elizabeth, Dylan, Joshua Wood, Kylee James, Kyla Forshaw.

In addition to her parents, Katie was preceded in death by her son, Dede Forshaw; 3 grandsons; Eric Cozad, Aaron "Scoby" Cozad and Kyle Forshaw; 5 brothers, Junior, Bill, Jack, Ted and Sonny; and 2 sisters, Anna Marie and Marily Jean.

Fulfilling her wishes, her body was donated to Northeastern Medical. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery, Bucyrus.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lowe-Volk Park, in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Katie or send condolences to the Obrecht family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Kathleen M. Obrecht.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -