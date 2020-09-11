1/1
Kathleen Margurette Burns
Kathleen Margurette Burns

Mansfield - Kathleen Margurette Burns, 84, of Mansfield, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020, at her home. She was born August 17, 1936, in Mansfield, Ohio, one of four daughters of the late John and Catherine Edith (Yaverich) Thieding.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and was formerly employed at MedCentral Mansfield Hospital.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Harlan Burns; two children, Linda Willis of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, and Tim (Susan) Burns of Powell, OH; four grandchildren, Logan (Emily) Willis, Jacob Burns, Ashlynn Burns and Mitchell Burns; and two sisters, Donna Brinegar and Sandy Mills. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jackie Ayers.

She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Pentti Maki officiating. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
