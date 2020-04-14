|
Kathleen Nethero Mastandrea
Mansfield - Kathleen Nethero Mastandrea, 89, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, after a brief illness with family by her side. Born in Killbuck, Ohio, on July 9, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Clyde A. and Harriett C. (Frazier) Nethero.
Kathleen made her career as a realtor and real estate broker for over 35 years in the Mansfield area. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling to see her children and grandchildren, playing Bridge, flower gardening and spending time with family. She will be remembered as a loving mother who raised her children to be independent and not afraid to live life on their own terms.
Kathleen is survived by her three sons, Frank (Lori), Craig (Bernice) and Tim (Sandy) all of Hawaii; daughter, Jane (Tim) Gorka of Lexington, Ohio; six grandchildren, Adam, Saul (Ayaka), Eve (Cody), Dustin, Tory (Erica), and Natalia. In addition, four great grandchildren survive, Chiara, Elliott, Liam and Zoie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank E. Mastandrea; brother, William C. Nethero; twin sister, Katherine Mastandrea; and brother, Harry Nethero.
The family will hold a private celebration of Kathleen's life at a later date. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020