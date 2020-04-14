Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Mastandrea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Nethero Mastandrea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Nethero Mastandrea Obituary
Kathleen Nethero Mastandrea

Mansfield - Kathleen Nethero Mastandrea, 89, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, after a brief illness with family by her side. Born in Killbuck, Ohio, on July 9, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Clyde A. and Harriett C. (Frazier) Nethero.

Kathleen made her career as a realtor and real estate broker for over 35 years in the Mansfield area. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling to see her children and grandchildren, playing Bridge, flower gardening and spending time with family. She will be remembered as a loving mother who raised her children to be independent and not afraid to live life on their own terms.

Kathleen is survived by her three sons, Frank (Lori), Craig (Bernice) and Tim (Sandy) all of Hawaii; daughter, Jane (Tim) Gorka of Lexington, Ohio; six grandchildren, Adam, Saul (Ayaka), Eve (Cody), Dustin, Tory (Erica), and Natalia. In addition, four great grandchildren survive, Chiara, Elliott, Liam and Zoie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank E. Mastandrea; brother, William C. Nethero; twin sister, Katherine Mastandrea; and brother, Harry Nethero.

The family will hold a private celebration of Kathleen's life at a later date. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -