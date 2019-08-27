|
Kathleen Rosemary Parker
Mansfield - Kathleen Rosemary Parker, 75, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday morning, August 25, 2019, at LifeCare Hospice of Wooster. She was born September 9, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Vernon and Marie (Murton) Skartved.
Kathleen was an area homemaker her entire life. Family was her first priority and she cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed making crafts and attending shows as often as she could. Kathleen was also an avid Bingo player.
She is survived by four children, Suzanne Berger of Mansfield, Laura (Dan) Fischer of Mansfield, Elizabeth Morgan of Lexington, and Michael Parker of Mansfield; five grandchildren, Christopher Morgan, Cara (Wesley) Sons, Andrew Fischer, Rebecca Fischer, and Catherine Morgan; three great-grandchildren, James Morgan, Emma and Owen Sons; and a brother, Robert (Linda) Skartved of FL. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Isaac Parker.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 27, 2019