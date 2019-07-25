|
Kathleen "Joan" Sunnucks
Crestline - Kathleen "Joan" Sunnucks, 86, of Crestline, passed away at Arbors of Mifflin on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Joan was born on September 29, 1932 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Breen) Cullen.
A dedicated and loving mother and grandmother who cherished time with her family. A woman of strong Christian faith, Joan was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Crestline.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Brad (Gini) Sunnucks of Powell, Jill Rieman of Mansfield, Nancy (Tom) Weber of Ontario, Gale (Mike) DeWalt of Powell, Brian (Jean) Sunnucks of Greensboro, North Carolina, Alex "Chad" (Susan) Sunnucks of Ontario; thirteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; her sisters, Jean Cullen and Mary Agnes Phelps. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years who passed away on June 24, 2018, Howard Sunnucks; and her brothers, John and Paul Cullen.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 331 N. Thoman Crestline, Ohio, from 9:00-10:30 am on Saturday, July 27, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Chris Bohnsack following at 10:30 am. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Published in the News Journal on July 25, 2019