Kathryn "Jan" Tinkham
Mansfield - Kathryn "Jan" Tinkham, 93, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Carl Tinkham. Jan was the daughter of Garland and Kathryn (Burrer) Bennett.
Jan attended Madison High School. She worked at Dominion Electric, where she met her husband, They married in 1947 and were together for 52 years. She later worked in the kitchen at Ontario Local Schools. Jan volunteered at Toy Time and was a member of the Mansfield Liederkranz, Sons of Herman and V.F.W. She cherished spending time with family and friends.
Jan loved to have fun and always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed being around others and was always on the go. Jan loved playing cards, sewing and crafts. She truly enjoyed every moment in life. She joined The Backyard Band in her seventies, where she played the tambourine, spoons, washboard, auto harp and maracas. She took dance lessons in her eighties and was always ready to show off her moves. She loved entertaining and being the life of the party. Jan wanted everyone around her to have fun and laugh, and she would do or say whatever it took to make that happen. She never wanted to miss out on anything she loved so she always chose to eat desserts first and always kept candy close by. She was spunky, energetic, full of life and left a lasting impression on those who met her.
Jan is survived by her children, Jim (Peg) Tinkham, Ed (Joy) Tinkham and Sue (Wes) Jordan; grandchildren, Stacy (Jeff) Lee, Jeremy (Martie) Tinkham, Troy (Liz) Tinkham, Casey (Jay) Huff, Krista Carpenter (Matt), Julie (Billy) Eldridge and Kyle (Chelsea) Jordan; twelve great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Jean McCullough and Barbara Scott; brother, Lloyd (Phyllis) Bennett and David (Sherry) Bennett; and brother-in-law, Russ (Shirley) Tinkham.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Rev. Michael W. Mack will follow at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park beside her husband. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
