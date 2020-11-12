Kathy Jo Erdenberger
Bellville - Kathy Jo Erdenberger, 60, of Bellville, passed away early Sunday morning, November 8, 2020, at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. She was born September 21, 1960, in Mansfield, Ohio, one of eight children of the late John "Jack" and Rose (Glorioso) Erdenberger.
She was employed at Stoneridge Hi-Stat Manufacturing for 29 years. Kathy was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and, at one time, was a season ticket holder. She also followed the Kansas City Royals and her favorite player, George Brett. She enjoyed playing cards with her family and had all the rules for the games eloquently written in calligraphy for reference. Kathy was a doting aunt to all her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed talking to her friends on FaceBook. Kathy was a talented cake decorator and member of St. Peter's Catholic Church.
Kathy is survived by five siblings, Rebecca (Gene) McKenzie of Cleveland, OH, Rick (Diane) Erdenberger of Fountain Hills, AZ, Thomas Erdenberger of Arlington, MA, Julia (Judson) Davis of Mansfield and Aimee (Tim) Snavely of Howey in the Hills, FL; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, James Erdenberger and Christine Eddleblute; a nephew, Gohan Eddleblute; and an uncle, Bob Erdenberger.
It is required that all those attending wear a facial covering and observe social distancing guidelines. The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. A private family service will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
