Kathy L. Jones
Galion - Kathy L. Jones of Galion, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the age of 64 after a long 3-year battle with cancer. She was born January 10, 1956, in Crestline, Ohio, to Harold Blaine and Florence Ellen (Coy) Marietta.
She enjoyed treasure hunting and going to flea markets. Making crafts and sewing were a favorite pastime. Kathy loved her family and adored her grandchildren and her pets. She was very family oriented and spending time with them brought her great pleasure.
She is survived by two daughters, Allison (Parl) Strahm and Sarah Jones; two grandchildren, Chayse Rinehart and Faith Strahm; mother, Florence Marietta; two sisters, Carol (Don) Keck and Alesia (Tom) McFarland; step daughter, Kimmie Hughes; and several nieces and step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Marietta; and nephew, Ian Crane.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020