Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Kathy Sue "Bling Bling" Gronquist


Kathy Sue "Bling Bling" Gronquist Obituary
Kathy Sue "Bling Bling" Gronquist

Mansfield - Kathy Sue "Bling Bling" Gronquist, 62, passed away Wednesday evening, May 8, 2019, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born June 1, 1956, in Red Wing, Minnesota, to Verl Edward and Roslyn Frances (Lohmeyer) Smith.

A 1974 graduate of Red Wing Central High School, Kathy worked at School Specialties, as a secretary at IBEW and lastly, as a clerical specialist at Richland County Child Support Agency. She was of the Lutheran faith. Kathy was affectionately known as "Bling Bling" by her friends. Being with friends and family was her favorite activity but she also enjoyed shopping, craft shows and art fairs.

Kathy is survived by her son, Asa Gronquist (Rita Meservey); brother, Kevin (Amy) Smith; half brothers; Curt (Nancy), Everett (Carolyn), Lee (Cheryl) and Kenny (Shelly); half sisters, Nyra Banitt, Tootsie (Dave) Hinck, Jeanelle Fosberg, Bev (Jim) Radel and Barb (Ron) Gernentz; and her ex husband, Michael Gronquist. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Burton, Lyle "Red", Jerrol "Popper" Smith and Roger Smith.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. Memorial contributions may be made to the for colorectal cancer research.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on May 12, 2019
