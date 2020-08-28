Katie Melton
Crestline - Katie Mae MELTON, 96, passed this life peacefully at her home, on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Katie was born on March 7, 1924 to the late Jesse and Birdie (Hoke) Williams in Decatur, Georgia. Katie came to Crestline as a child where she chose to become a life resident. A homemaker and a proud mother of 6 children. She was the oldest living member of Turner Chapel AME Church.
Katie is survived by 5 children: Lynette (Rufus) Womack, Mansfield, Margo Pettis, Bruce (Belinda) Melton, Columbus, Rodney Melton, Crestline, and Maurice Melton, Mt. Gilead; 9 grandchildren, and a number of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Katie was preceded in death by her husband Hebert Melton, son Donald Melton, and brother Howard Williams, and grandchildren Durron Carter and Michael Cochran.
Viewing for family and friends will be held Tuesday, September 1, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services, 753 McPherson St., Mansfield; followed by a graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.
The family would like to acknowledge and give a special thanks to Katie's caregivers, Pam Weston of 3 plus years of care, Heidi Weston, James Weston for his workmanship, and a warm appreciation to Avita Hospice.
