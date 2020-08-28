1/1
Katie Melton
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katie Melton

Crestline - Katie Mae MELTON, 96, passed this life peacefully at her home, on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Katie was born on March 7, 1924 to the late Jesse and Birdie (Hoke) Williams in Decatur, Georgia. Katie came to Crestline as a child where she chose to become a life resident. A homemaker and a proud mother of 6 children. She was the oldest living member of Turner Chapel AME Church.

Katie is survived by 5 children: Lynette (Rufus) Womack, Mansfield, Margo Pettis, Bruce (Belinda) Melton, Columbus, Rodney Melton, Crestline, and Maurice Melton, Mt. Gilead; 9 grandchildren, and a number of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Katie was preceded in death by her husband Hebert Melton, son Donald Melton, and brother Howard Williams, and grandchildren Durron Carter and Michael Cochran.

Viewing for family and friends will be held Tuesday, September 1, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services, 753 McPherson St., Mansfield; followed by a graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.

The family would like to acknowledge and give a special thanks to Katie's caregivers, Pam Weston of 3 plus years of care, Heidi Weston, James Weston for his workmanship, and a warm appreciation to Avita Hospice.

Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 28, 2020
One of the greatest human beings on EARTH, Rest In Peace KATIE, you are GODS ANGEL now!!!! ♠ ♠
Ted Spade
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved