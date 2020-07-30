Kay Ann Holmes
Mansfield - Kay Ann Holmes, 80, of Mansfield, Ohio, peacefully passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born on September 28, 1939 in Hayesville, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Fern (Lavengood) Yonkovski.
Kay was married to a wonderful, God fearing man, Robert Holmes, who preceded her in death in 2005. Kay retired from Sanese Services after 23 years. She also worked for a number of years with RCT in Mansfield.
Kay is survived by four sons, Estil (Kathy) Hoskins Jr., Joseph (Donna) Hoskins, Carl (Melinda) Hoskins and Randy (Jill) Hoskins; daughter, Lenora (Steve) Minor; former step-children and good friends, Nancy Kilgore, Vernon Hoskins, Doug Hoskins and Carol Hale; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Sara, Anita, Sabrina, Megan, Nicole, Brett, Keith, Timothy and Matthew; step-granddaughter, Miranda; great-grandchildren, Kohen, Jackson, Kinsley, Tatum, Jacob, Luca, Avery and Jaden; special friends, Robert and Sue Craft; brother, Ted Yonkovski; sister, Judy (Paul) Clyburn; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and beloved husband, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Marion Yonkovski and L. Jean Daugherty; step daughter, Ruth Goble; and great-granddaughter, Eliza Keller.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. A service will follow beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Robert Craft officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
