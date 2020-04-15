|
|
Kay Grant
Mansfield - O. Kay Grant, age 93, peacefully passed away April 14, 2020, at Liberty Nursing Center in Mansfield.
She was born March 30, 1927, in Boyd County, KY the daughter of Bert F. & Emma (Yates) Thompson and was one of six children. A handsome young man named Homer D. Grant caught her eye and the pair married August 9, 1947. The couple moved to the Mansfield area in 1948 and had three children. Kay dedicated her life to creating a warm and loving home for her family.
In her spare time, she took pleasure in reading the Bible. But above all, Kay cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kay was a longtime member of Lexington Church of Christ.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law Deb & Jon Lanker of Mt. Gilead; son and daughter-in-law Phil & Karen Grant of Lexington; grandchildren Tiffany Kessling, Kyle Grant, Jon Lanker, Jr., and Ben Lanker; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Mary Thompson and Gretchen Thompson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years Homer Grant in 2015; son Steven Grant in 2012; brothers James, Manford, Arthur, and Jack Thompson; and sister Pauline "Betty" Gibson.
A private graveside service will be held in Oak Grove Memorial Park near Lexington officiated by Pastor TJ Waters. Contributions to made to the Lexington Church of Christ and may be sent to the funeral home (PO Box 3085, Mansfield OH 44904).
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Kay's family and encourage you to share a memory at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020