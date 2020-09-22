1/1
Kaye Porter
Bucyrus - Kaye Porter passed away Sunday September 20, 2020. Kaye was born February 25, 1945 in Gallipolis, OH. She moved to Ontario OH when she was 16. Kaye graduated from Ontario High School in 1963. She continued her education at The Ohio State University.

Some of the things she enjoyed most in life were listening to music, going to concerts, cooking and reading books. She also loved spending time with family and friends. She worked at and retired from a 35+ career in retail.

Survived by her three children, Shawn Porter of Hillsborough NC, Darrin Porter of Bucyrus OH, Paula (Jerry) Marcolongo of Bucyrus OH. She has three surviving siblings, Rebecca (David) Hall of McCormick SC, Mary Jane (Bruce) Briggs of Summerville SC, and Grace (Dan) Entingh of Dayton OH. Kaye was preceded in death by her parents Lester Hamrick and June Hamrick, her brother Richard Hamrick as well as her granddaughter Ashley Cooney. She has four surviving grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Kaye was always a loving generous person. She continues her generosity by donating her body to The Ohio State University for research.

Members of her immediate family held a private celebration in her honor. No additional services will be held. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.




Published in Telegraph-Forum & News Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
