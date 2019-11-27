|
Keith A. Hebble
Plymouth - Keith Allen Hebble, age 90, died on Monday, November 25, 2019 at his home in Plymouth.
Born on December 13, 1928 in Thorton, Illinois to Walter S. and Leona W. (Smith) Hebble, he was a Plymouth area resident since 1978.
A 1946 graduate of Thorton high school, he obtained his bachelors degree from Purdue University in 1951. After graduating he had careers in forestry and in the bowling industry; he worked for Brunswick manufacturing, served as design director for AMF Manufacturing and was a proprietor of the Shelby Rhythm bowl. After selling The Rhythm Bowl, he designed and manufactured products for the bowling industry the rest of his life. Keith was a former member of the Shelby Masons and The Shriners.
Throughout his career, he and his family moved around the country living in Muskegon, MI, Arcade, NY, Carthage, NY , Stamford, CT., York, PA then finally settling in Shelby and Plymouth. He served for nearly 20 years as Mayor of The Village of Plymouth and also served on the Village Council for a number of terms.
He was a loyal Purdue Alumnus and enjoyed telling stories of his time there, especially with two generations of family members that would follow him. He loved all things nature; most of all, walks in the woods drawing upon his degree in Forestry and time spent as a "timber cruiser" early in his career.
He is survived by his sons Brad (Susan) Hebble of Westminster MD, Jeffrey (Susan) Hebble of Western Springs, IL and Bruce (Sherry) Hebble of Shelby; stepsons, James (Karen) Clark of Shelby and Steven Clark of Grand Junction, CO; eight grandchildren, Andrew (Liz) Hebble of Arlington VA, Brad Humbert of Westminster MD, Anna Hebble of Portland OR, Sophie Hebble of Western Springs IL, William Hebble of Columbus, Charles Hebble of Shelby, Stacie Clark of Shelby and Michael (Krista) Clark of Scottsboro AL; great-grandchildren, Jaime Anthony of Shelby, Sophia Clark of Scottsboro and one great-grandson on the way.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Martha, he was preceded in death by his former wife Phyllis.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory followed by interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh Officiated by Pastor Blanche Tyree. Friends may call the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Plymouth Historical Society at 7 E Main St, Plymouth, OH 44865 or the Shelby Athletic Boosters at 145 Mansfield Ave. Apt. 7, Shelby, OH 44875.
Online condolences can be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019