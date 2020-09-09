1/
Keith D. Beitzel
{ "" }
Keith D. Beitzel

Mount Vernon - Keith D. Beitzel, 61, of Mount Vernon passed away on Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 16, 1959 in Mount Gilead to the late Stanton E. and Esther N. (Rickett) Beitzel.

Keith was a member of the New Life Church of the Nazarene in Mount Vernon. He retired from the State of Ohio, where he worked for over 24 years as a Maintenance Superintendent. After retirement, Keith went to work for Morrow Manor in Chesterville. In his spare time, Keith enjoyed going fishing with his friends.

Keith is survived by his wife, Penny (Hess) Beitzel; children, Brian Beitzel of Mount Vernon, Nikki Pope of Mount Vernon and Bryce Pope of Centerburg; grandchildren, Alicia, Trinidy and Ethan; siblings., Peggy Dewey of Galion, Ed Beitzel of Arizona, Judy West of Galion, Kenny Beitzel of Bucyrus, Sandy Luckey of Michigan and Roger Beitzel of Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by a daughter, Krista Beitzel; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ray and Betty Hess.

The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Keith D. Beitzel.






Published in News Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
