Keith R. Sparks
Ashland - Keith R. Sparks, 91, passed away of natural causes at Brookwood Place in Ashland on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born on June 1, 1928, in Willard, the son of the late Donald and Pluma (Reynolds) Sparks. Keith grew up in Delphi and lived in Greenwich until 1996 when he retired and moved to Ashland. He was a graduate of Greenwich High School in 1946.
Keith met his wife Gertrude (nee Andrew) in high school as sophomores and they married on December 4, 1948. They have celebrated 71 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, Keith is survived by children; Judith (Thomas) Putt and Sheron (Dave) Molloy; grandchildren, Jason Putt, Amy Roscoe Yacucci, Andy Roscoe, Jaime Lay, Kari Hood, Kelly Emilianowicz and Aaron Britton; 9 great grandchildren; brother in law, Sam Predieri, many nieces and nephews. Keith is preceded in death by daughter, Patricia Sparks Roscoe; granddaughter in law, Kelly Putt and siblings, Marjorie Huston, Marilyn Predieri and Gene Sparks.
Keith owned and operated a filling station in Greenwich in the 1950s, worked at Akron Standard Mold and Centaur Tractor Factory and then Keith R Sparks Sohio Distributor until his retirement. He was a member of the Masons and a supporter of South Central Schools and Ashland University Athletics. Back in the day he enjoyed playing baseball, basketball and coached. He loved golfing. Keith served on Greenwich City Council and as Mayor in the early 1960s. For many years he was a member and Deacon at the Greenwich Church of Christ and a member of First Christian Church of Ashland. He loved harness racing and co-owned Tall Oaks Ace, and Shannon Autumn.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the family held a private service with burial at Edwards Grove Cemetery. A memorial service is being planned at a later date. You're encouraged to share your condolences, memories and stories with the family by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com. If desired memorial donations may be made to South Central Athletic Booster, 3305 Greenwich Angling Rd., Greenwich, OH 44837. Eastman Funeral Home, Greenwich is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020