Kelley J. Long-Boylan
Mansifield - Kelley J. Long-Boylan of Mansfield, passed away at the age of 60 on Monday evening, June 8, 2020, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born May 31, 1960, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Donald L. and Judith A. (Hout) Long.
She was a 1978 graduate of Lexington High School. Most of Kelley's career was spent working with persons with mental health issues or developmental disabilities. She loved being outside, and the beach was one of her favorite places. Kelley loved horses, traveling, reading, music and was a self-proclaimed "foodie".
She is survived by three children, Danielle Boylan of Lexington, Tyler (Michelle) Boylan of Lexington and Andrew Boylan of Columbus; three grandchildren, Meadow Boylan, Theo Forbes and Alyda Boylan; three siblings, Shelley Reese (Richard Miller), Steve (Monika) Long, both of Lexington and Kerry (Dave) Dunlap of Lexington; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Kelley's life will be observed at an outdoor open house from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at 457 Walfield Drive, Mansfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Taking Root Farms, 1909 Red Oak Drive, Mansfield, Ohio 44907. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Mansifield - Kelley J. Long-Boylan of Mansfield, passed away at the age of 60 on Monday evening, June 8, 2020, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born May 31, 1960, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Donald L. and Judith A. (Hout) Long.
She was a 1978 graduate of Lexington High School. Most of Kelley's career was spent working with persons with mental health issues or developmental disabilities. She loved being outside, and the beach was one of her favorite places. Kelley loved horses, traveling, reading, music and was a self-proclaimed "foodie".
She is survived by three children, Danielle Boylan of Lexington, Tyler (Michelle) Boylan of Lexington and Andrew Boylan of Columbus; three grandchildren, Meadow Boylan, Theo Forbes and Alyda Boylan; three siblings, Shelley Reese (Richard Miller), Steve (Monika) Long, both of Lexington and Kerry (Dave) Dunlap of Lexington; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Kelley's life will be observed at an outdoor open house from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at 457 Walfield Drive, Mansfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Taking Root Farms, 1909 Red Oak Drive, Mansfield, Ohio 44907. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.