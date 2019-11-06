|
|
Kenneth A. Wheitner
Ontario - Kenneth A. Wheitner, 79, of Ontario, passed away Monday afternoon, November 4, 2019, at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby, Ohio. He was born November 3, 1940, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Clayton and Ruth (Spell) Wheitner.
Kenneth graduated from Mansfield Senior High School and earned his Associate Degree. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving his country for three years before being honorably discharged. Ken worked at various area businesses over the years including: Ohio Brass, Hartman Electric, and Pinkerton Security at General Motors. Ken was always smiling and joking which earned him the nickname "Sergeant Smiley". He enjoyed traveling, word searches and golfing. He enjoyed mowing his yard and fishing in his free time. Ken was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ontario. He was a 32nd degree Mason with Venus Masonic Lodge F. & A.M. #152 in Mansfield and was a member of the Fellowcraft team.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Brinley Wheitner; two children, Joyce Wiltrout of Mesa, AZ, and Thomas (Anita) Wheitner of Shelby; four grandchildren, Emellia (James) Jones, Geordan Wheitner, Austin Clagg and Melinda Clagg; and three great-grandchildren, William Jones, Elaina Jones and Lyllean Booker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jerry Wiltrout.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors. Masonic services will be presented at 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service. Military honors will be presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the American Red Cross.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019