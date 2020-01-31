|
|
Kenneth B. Snider
Plymouth - Kenneth B. Snider, 89, of Plymouth, passed away at Mercy Hospital of Willard on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Kenneth was born on October 1, 1930 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of A. Brock and Edith (Sells) Snider.
Kenneth proudly served in the 179th Airlift Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard for 38 years. Kenneth loved the Lord and was a member of Crestline Nazarene Church where he volunteered with the food pantry and the summer free lunch program. He proudly volunteered many years with the Shiloh Cass Blooming Grove Fire Department where he was Fire Chief for three years. A lover of the outdoors, he enjoyed tending to his garden and fruit trees. Kenneth took opportunity as often as he could to enjoy time in nature. He was a member of the NRA, Richland County Antique Gun Collectors, and the Richland County Fish and Game Association. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his grandchildren. A giver of his time and skills, Kenneth volunteered several years with Special Olympics and served as a Boy Scout Leader in Richland County.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Marlene (McCracken) Snider; his son, Brad (Tammy) Snider; daughter, Lynn (Dan) Baker; two grandchildren, Brock and Libby Baker; and a brother, Don (Carol) Snider. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends may visit from 1:00-4:00 pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Rev. James Pomerich will officiate the funeral service at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Kenneth will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Ministries.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020