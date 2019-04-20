|
Kenneth Bishop
Mansfield - Kenneth R. Bishop, 82 of Mansfield passed away April 18, 2019 unexpectedly at Avita Ontario Hospital.
Ken was born November 20, 1936 in Akron to Alton and Loretta Hoehn Bishop. He was a 1954 graduate of St. Peter's High School. Ken worked for Western & Southern Insurance for 32 years where he was a member of the Million Dollar Club. He was a member of Resurrection Parish where he was a lector and server, 3rd degree for the Knights of Columbus #687, and enjoyed casino trips and had a true love for all sports.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Janet Bishop; special son Dean Bishop; children Anita (Mike) Knuckles, Tom (Maureen) Bishop, Danny (Christy) Bishop; several grandchildren; brother Bill (Barb) Bishop; sisters Norma Bishop, Pat (Tim) Pfeiffer; brother-in-laws Steve Young, Bill (Dee) Young, Jim (Joni) Young; sister-in-law Donna Riehl; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jerry Bishop; in-laws Al and Helen Young, brother-in-law Dave Riehl; sister-in-law Carol Young.
Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, on Monday from 3-7pm. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday at 11:00am at Resurrection Parish with visitation a half hour prior. Burial will follow at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Resurrection Parish.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 20, 2019