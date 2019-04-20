Services
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 524-5532
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home
173 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44902
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Bishop


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Bishop Obituary
Kenneth Bishop

Mansfield - Kenneth R. Bishop, 82 of Mansfield passed away April 18, 2019 unexpectedly at Avita Ontario Hospital.

Ken was born November 20, 1936 in Akron to Alton and Loretta Hoehn Bishop. He was a 1954 graduate of St. Peter's High School. Ken worked for Western & Southern Insurance for 32 years where he was a member of the Million Dollar Club. He was a member of Resurrection Parish where he was a lector and server, 3rd degree for the Knights of Columbus #687, and enjoyed casino trips and had a true love for all sports.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Janet Bishop; special son Dean Bishop; children Anita (Mike) Knuckles, Tom (Maureen) Bishop, Danny (Christy) Bishop; several grandchildren; brother Bill (Barb) Bishop; sisters Norma Bishop, Pat (Tim) Pfeiffer; brother-in-laws Steve Young, Bill (Dee) Young, Jim (Joni) Young; sister-in-law Donna Riehl; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jerry Bishop; in-laws Al and Helen Young, brother-in-law Dave Riehl; sister-in-law Carol Young.

Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, on Monday from 3-7pm. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday at 11:00am at Resurrection Parish with visitation a half hour prior. Burial will follow at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Resurrection Parish.

www.herlihy-chambers.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now