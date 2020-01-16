|
|
Kenneth D. Humbert
Mansfield - Kenneth D. "Ken" Humbert, 88, of Mansfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Ken was born on July 28, 1931, in Shiloh, to Dwight and Dorothy (Amstutz) Humbert. He was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran. Ken married his sweetheart, Lois (England) Humbert on June 15, 1952, and she preceded him in death on December 19, 2018. Ken was an insurance agent for over 60 years. He and Lois were faithful members of Berean Baptist Church for over 30 years. He had previously been song leader and Sunday School Superintendent at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church for 20 years, and held similar positions with Shiloh Methodist Church. Ken was a member of the Republican Party as well as a precinct committeeman, and enjoyed working around the house, garden, and yard.
He is survived by his children, Melinda (William) Shipman of Tuscon, AZ, Mary (Mark) Winkler of Ontario, and Kevin (Deb) Humbert of Ontario; grandchildren, Jackie (Bryan) Brady of AZ, Anna (Brian) Seiffert of CO, John Shipman of MI, Joshua (Megan) Winkler, Jessica Winkler, Renee (Joshua) Vidor, and Mike Humbert all of Columbus, and Becca Humbert of Toledo; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Larry (Jane) Humbert of TN
Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Calling hours will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Berean Baptist Church, 2145 Middle Bellville Rd, Mansfield, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Terry Zerby officiating. Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail will be performing Military Honors. Burial will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Shiloh. Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020