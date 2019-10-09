|
|
Kenneth E. Amos
Mansfield - Kenneth E. Amos, 75, passed away October 8, 2019 at his home after his long and brave battle with cancer.
Ken was born April 4, 1944 in Richlands, Virginia to Claude and Velva Hess Amos. He was a 1962 graduate of Union High School and went on to graduate from the University of Akron and from the Air Command and Staff University in the Air Force. He started his career as a State Highway Patrolman and then served as a full-time member of the Ohio Air National Guard as a Lieutenant Colonel and Comptroller where he retired after 31 years. After retirement, Ken was a real estate appraiser for several years and a volunteer driver for children to the Shriner's Hospitals. He enjoyed traveling, was a member of the free Masons, a Kentucky Colonel and was always proud to be a Shriner. Ken was a faithful member of St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church. He loved being around people making them laugh and inviting them to be a member of his "certified liars club."
Survivors include his wife of 30 years Karen Amos; children Mary (Ryan) Amos Augsburger, James (Arica Borman) Amos; step-children Kerry (Bryon) Banks, John "Toby" Paul; grandchildren Elizabeth (Matt), Rachel, Alex; brothers Roger (Stephanie) Amos, Claude (Beth) Amos; sister Judy (Jim) Berry; sisters-in-law Joan Barrow, Barb (Hal) Massa; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Dwight.
Friends may call at Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, Friday from 5-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00am Saturday at St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church with Fr. Matt Frisbee officiating. There will also be visitation at the church one hour prior. Burial will follow at Prince of Peace Cemetery.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Das and his cancer treatment staff at Cleveland Clinic Mansfield, along with many family friends and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mansfield Shriners Club and St. Mary's Church.
www.herlihy-chambers.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019