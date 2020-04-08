|
|
Kenneth "Ken" E. Shasky
Mansfield - Kenneth "Ken" E. Shasky, 88, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born July 26, 1931 in Mansfield to the late Harold and Ruth (Fisher) Shasky.
Ken was a great man with a heart of gold. He was given the nickname "Bobo", which was taken after the professional wrestler Bobo Brazil. Ken proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of Ohio AMVETS Post #26, American Legion Post #16 and Post #4 Last Man's Club. For 20 years, Ken would go camping in Port Clinton, Ohio and was also in a camping club. He liked to fish and hunt and loved the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ken married the love of his life Hannah (Hildebrand) on March 25, 1955 spending 65 wonderful years together. After retirement, he made a goal to visit all 50 states in which he accomplished with Hannah.
Ken is survived by his beloved wife, Hannah; daughters, Annette Watkins and Michele Shasky; grandchildren, Joyce (Randy) Glascock, Janet Ditty, Robert Scheffler and Ryan Scheffler; great-grandchildren, Jordyn Glascock, Morgan Rhodes, Kristy Duke and Joshua Scheffler; brothers, Doug Shasky, Ronald Shasky and Larry Shasky; sisters, Sandra Rouch, Linda Rouch and Rudy Crum; good friends, John and Burt Solon of South Carolina; and his good army friend, Carp.
In addition to his parents, Ken is preceded in death by his daughter, Lavonne Scheffler; son, Kenneth Edward Shasky; brother, Harold Jr.; and sisters, Connie Price, Delores McCready and Juanita Williams.
Private services will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio AMVETS Post #26, American Legion Post #16 or to #4 Last Man's Club. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020