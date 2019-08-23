Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
Kenneth Edward Heslep


1934 - 2019
Mansfield - Kenneth Edward Heslep, 85, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away late Tuesday evening, August 20, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born on April 28, 1934 in Johnsville, Ohio to the late George and Mary Irene (Minnear) Heslep.

Kenneth was very caring and had a way with people, joking with them from time to time, but he kept his stubborn streak. The thing he enjoyed most was time spent with his family and great-grandsons, cherishing every moment. Kenneth liked to hunt and fish. He was very handy and loved to build furniture. He was a graduate of Johnsville High School. He retired from National Cash Register Co. where he worked for 35 years. After retirement he drove a school bus for many years for the Madison Schools. Kenneth served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War where he was also an electrician and would help aide in the building and ship repairs. He was a member of the American Legion #754.

Kenneth is survived by the love of his life of 62 years, Betty (Bonen) Heslep; children, Renee Geddes and Scott Heslep; two grandchildren, Lindy (Mike) Johansen and Ashley Heslep and her son; great-grandchildren, Ethan Hughes and Mason Hughes; sister, Charlotte Hagman; several nieces and nephews; and their dog, Molly. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandson, Gordon "Boo" Geddes.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors. A service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 26, starting at 1:00 p.m. with Chaplain Dianna Barr officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Windsor Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the s.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
