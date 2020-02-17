|
|
Kenneth J. Klupp
Mansfield - Kenneth J. Klupp of Mansfield, passed away early Friday morning, February 14, 2020, at his home. He was born June 26, 1936, in Lefor, North Dakota to the late Jacob and Cecelia (Goetz) Klupp.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force. Kenneth retired from Hartman Electric after many years of service. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Kenneth was a member of various clubs including: Amvets, Eagles, Owls, and Sons of Herman.
He is survived by a sister, Janice Klupp of Mansfield; a brother, Ron Klupp of Mansfield; a sister-in-law, Martha DIckie of MI; and numerous cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Klupp.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The service conducted by St. Peter's Catholic Church will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. Military honors will be presented at the funeral home following the service.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020