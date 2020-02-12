|
|
Kenneth "Kenny" Jacobs
Mansfield - Kenneth "Kenny" Jacobs, 84, of Mansfield, died on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Kenny was born on August 15, 1935 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Thomas B. and Grace (Hickey) Jacobs.
Kenny was a loyal Indians, Browns and Cavs fan through all the up and down years. Indian's spring training in both Winter Haven, Florida and Goodyear, Arizona were a regular destination every March. Kenny liked people and would talk to anyone about anything. He began working at Richland Shale Brickyard at the age of 17. He then became a "Pie Man" distributing bakery products to stores and restaurants all over Northern Ohio. In the early 90's, he found his true calling as a bartender at Oak Park Restaurant. People came from all over for Kenny's famous margaritas and ice cream drinks. He loved kids and would talk to them anywhere.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 51 years, Shirley (Boals) Jacobs; sons, Kenneth (Denise) Jacobs Jr. and Michael (Lynn) Jacobs; his grandchildren, Kenneth Jacobs III., Matthew Jacobs, Angel (Luke) Bell, and Kassie (Jarrod) Barber; eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Donald Hickey, Ned, Ted, and Paul Jacobs; his sisters, Carol Wise, Patricia Durbin, and Nancy Lawhorn; two great-great-grandchildren; and his dog, Kibbi.
Family and friends may visit from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Bob Duncan will officiate funeral services at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020. Burial will follow at Windsor Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to the Humane Society of Richland County or OhioHealth Hospice and Palliative Care.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020