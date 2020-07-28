Kenneth James Krichbaum
GALION - Kenneth James Krichbaum, 70, of Galion and recently of Medina passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic. He had been in declining health.
He was born April 6, 1950 in Mansfield and was the son of Glen Jacob and Florence Belle (Shook) Krichbaum. Kenneth married Elizabeth Presler Krichbaum on June 14, 1975 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion, Ohio.
He played football at Galion High School, receiving Honorable Mention All-District. Kenneth graduated from Galion High School in 1969 and worked 41-1/2 years for the Penn Central, Conrail and CSX as an Engineer, retiring in 2010. He attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion, was an Ohio State Football fan and was a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by son Tim (Heather) Krichbaum of Sandusky and their children, Brad and Trent Krichbaum and daughter Lisa Krichbaum of Fayetteville, North Carolina and a brother Glen Clayton Krichbaum of Jeromesville, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Olive Grimes and Glenda Blasing and father-in-law and mother-in-law Russell and Mary Presler.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 with Deacon Greg Kirk officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the donor's choice in care of the funeral home.
