Kenneth Micheal Kosht, born July 24, 1954 died, suddenly on June 11, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after a prolonged illness. He was 65 years of age. He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Maxine Kosht and infant brother David Kosht. He is survived by his daughters, Christina Elizabeth Kosht of Wadsworth, Ohio and Melissa Dyan Kosht of Ames, Iowa, his father, Gerald Benton Kosht, sister, Phyllis (Daniel) Kerr of Jeromesville, Ohio, brother, Thomas (Rebecca) Kosht of Hayesville, Ohio, six (6) nieces and four (4) nephews. Several aunts and uncles also survive him.
Kenneth was a 1972 graduate of Hillsdale High School and a 1975 graduate of the then North Central Technical College majoring in Electrical engineering. His early career took him to Oak Harbour, Ohio where he worked at Aires as an engineer He was a 16-year employee of Therm-O-Disc-now Emerson Electric of Mansfield and was later employed by Cole Tool and Die of Mansfield and National Electric of Tiffin.
He spent several of his last years living and working in Jacksonville, Florida. Here he enjoyed making new friends, the surf and the sun. His hobbies included volleyball, softball, camping, progressing from tent to motor home, motorcycle riding, playing cards, computer games, board games and anything Star Trek.
He was a member of The Polk Church of Christ. He was baptized June 20, 2008 at Round Lake Christian Academy. He also attended Berean Baptist Church in Mansfield, Ohio.
A memorial will be held for immediate family members at Polk Church of Christ on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11 AM. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent in Kenneth's memory, to The Polk Church of Christ at 431 State Route 302, Polk, Ohio 44866.
