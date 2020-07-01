Kenneth Musick
Mansfield - Kenneth Musick, 91, of Mansfield, passed away at Sycamore Run Nursing Home in Millersburg, Ohio, on Monday evening, June 29, 2020. He was born in Moxahala, Ohio, on June 15, 1929, one of ten children of the late Robert and Lillian (Stalling) Musick.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army stationed in England and Germany during the Korean War. On October 2, 1951, he married the love of his life, Donna M. Closson and they built a wonderful life together. Ken was formerly employed at Mansfield Tire and Rubber Co., Ohio Brass and Westbrook Country Club. He was a hard worker and always stayed busy. He enjoyed spending his free time working in the yard, being outdoors, fishing, and often mowed lawns for others as well as his keeping his own yard immaculate. Ken enjoyed playing rummy with Donna. His strong faith was ever present and he was a member of Cornerstone Grace Brethren Church for over 10 years. He was a faithful Cleveland Indians fan. Ken had a special place in his heart for children and enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren immensely.
Ken is survived by his wife of 68 years, Donna Musick; daughter, Patty Eith of Mansfield; son, Rick (Karla) Musick of Mount Vernon; five grandchildren, Nathan Eith, Kyle Eith, Corey Eith, Brad Eith, and Krystin (Joe) Stotts; three great-grandchildren, Bentley, Zoey and Ronan; two siblings, Danny (Carolyn) Musick and Wayman (Frances) Musick; a brother-in-law, John Closson; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Debra Musick; seven siblings, Bobby, Tommy, Maxine, Joan, Eleanor, Donna Mae, and Billy Joe; and a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Closson.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Les Vnasdale will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Cornerstone Grace Brethren Church, 1905 N. Lexington-Springmill Road. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Grace Brethren Church.
Published in News Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.