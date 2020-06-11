Kenneth P. Ruby
GALION - Kenneth P. Ruby, 69, of Galion passed away March 27, 2020 at home. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, 240 South Market Street Galion, Ohio 44833 with Rev. Gary Proietti officiating.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.