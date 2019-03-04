Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Hartselle, AL - Graveside Service for Kenneth Rogers, 95 of Hartselle will be Tuesday February 5, 2019 at 1:00PM at Hartselle Memory Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Walter Blackmon officiating with Peck Funeral Home directing. There will be no visitation. Mr. Rogers was born September 15, 1923 in Carter County, Kentucky to Leonard Rodgers and Burnis White Rodgers. He passed away Friday March 1, 2019 at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, TN. He was a Veteran of World War 2 Where he served in the United States Navy. Member of East Highland Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his Wife, Vergie Rogers, Sister, Bonnie Barber, and 2 Brothers, Chester Rodgers and Watt Rodgers.

Survivors include:

Son:

R. Michael (Nancy) Rogers

5 Sisters:

Wilma Parsons

Naomi Haney

Betty Carroll

Emma Barber

Ruth Carroll

2 Grandchildren:

Michelle (Wayne) Woodworth

Jodi (Mark) Day

2 Great-Grandchildren
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 4, 2019
