Kenneth "Spark" Tesso
Lexington - Kenneth "Spark" L. Tesso, 59, of Lexington passed away on June 18, 2020 at his home after a short illness.
Spark was born in Crestline, OH on September 22, 1960 to Frank T. and Helen L. (Pry) Tesso, Jr. He married Patricia L. Wentz and she preceded him in death on June 15, 2014.
Spark was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline. He coached his daughter, Teareanna's softball team. He enjoyed fishing and golfing, and was an avid Ohio sports fan, cheering for The Ohio State Buckeye's, the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians.
Spark is survived by his daughters, Tabatha Tesso of Crestline, Teareanna (Michael Sajkowsky) Tesso of Federicktown, Merriah (Brad Holmes) Shade of Lexington, and Melissa (Mike) Fullmer of Mt. Vernon; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Bill (Ronald Brandt) Tesso of New Haven, IN, Darlene Tesso of Crestline, Nick (Pam) Tesso of Crestline, Mark (Holly) Tesso, of Crestline, Jerry (Amy) Tesso of Crestline, and Phil Tesso of Crestline.
Spark was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Tanner; and his brothers, David Tesso and Richard Young.
Friends may call on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline where funeral services will be follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Father Christopher Bohnsack officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.