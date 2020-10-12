1/1
Kevin E. Jones
Kevin E. Jones

Perrysville - Kevin E. Jones, 61, of Perrysville, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Kevin was born October 20, 1958 in Greenfield, Ohio to Kenneth and Viola (Trenner) Jones. He enjoyed carpentry and loved riding 4-wheelers, dirt bikes, go-carts, and guns. Kevin was a loving father and grandfather. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and was always looking for the next trade.

He is survived by his children, Kyle (Lisa) Jones, Stephanie (Kyle Scarberry) Jones, and Michael (Destiny) Jones; siblings, Kandy Wagoner, Joann Leach, and Gene (Barb) Jones; grandchildren, Elayna, Logan, Christian, Kyler, Faith, and Trevor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Michael Jones.

Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Memorial services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com






Published in News Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
1106 Park Ave E
Mansfield, OH 44905
(419) 525-1200
