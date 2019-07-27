|
|
Kevin Joel Sparks
Bellville - Kevin Joel Sparks, age 62, passed away July 25, 2019 at home surrounded by his children following an extended illness.
He was born September 18, 1956 in Mansfield to parents Arlon & Mildred (Wilson) Sparks and graduated from Clear Fork High School. He married Josephine "Joyce" Ramirez on April 2, 1977.
Kevin worked as a steamfitter with the Mike Volk Co. for many years until retiring in 2018. He was a member of Union Local 42 in Norwalk.
Kevin liked to keep busy and had a wide range of hobbies including: singing and writing music and poetry, playing his guitar; metalwork and woodwork, shooting and collecting guns, fiddling with his tractor, pawn shopping for antiques—especially antique radios, visiting friends, counting pocket change, creating inventions, and talking politics. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin, and was known as the Mayor of Clapperville. Kevin was the type of man who would do anything for those whom he respected and he was well-known and well-liked. His friends and family will miss his dry, sarcastic sense of humor and propensity for his off-the-cuff one liners—especially from the Wizard of Oz.
He is survived by children and spouses Danielle (Keith) Hollingsworth of Arkoma, OK, Arlon Sparks of Bellville, Naomi Wade of St. Augustine, FL, Jessica Sparks of Ft. Smith, AR, Mandy (Scott) Keefer of Knoxville, TN, and Kevin Sparks, Jr. stationed in Omaha, NE at Offutt Air Force Base; grandchildren Courtney (Tanay) Duggal, Julianna Garza, Caralina Garza, Pierce Garza, Shaun Garza, Jack Graham, Joel Hollingsworth, Kennedi Wade (stationed at Keesler Air Force Base), Ava Wade, Julian Wade, Lita Frost, and Murphy "Ollie" Keefer; great-granddaughter Evelyn Cook; his mother Mildred Stone; siblings Dave Sparks, Donna (Larry) Bence, Raymond (Trude) Sparks, Fred (Melissa) Sparks, Jim Sparks, Cindy (Ed) Kieper, Tim (Deborah) Sparks, Jeff (Ruth) Sparks, and Dan Sparks; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father Arlon and his wife Joyce.
The Sparks Family will receive friends Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 12-4 p.m. in the Finefrock Chapel of the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Kevin's family and encourage you to share a memory with them and watch his tribute video at
SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on July 27, 2019