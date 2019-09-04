|
Kimberly "Kim" S. Thomas
New London - Kimberly "Kim" S. Thomas, 49, formerly of Findlay, passed away Sunday evening, September 1, 2019, at her home after a valiant battle with cancer. She was born April 24, 1970, in Mansfield, Ohio, to James and Sandra (Bauer) Thomas.
She graduated in 1988 from Mansfield Senior High School and worked at Whirlpool in Findlay for 20 years. Kim attended Foundation Church in Norwalk, Ohio, and was a member of the Women of the Moose, Findlay Chapter #362.
Kim enjoyed reading, playing cards and flower gardening. Traveling to Holden Beach, North Carolina, was one of her favorite trips. Most of all, she enjoyed spending her time with family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her fur babies, Meggie and Lucy; two sisters, Denise (Michael) Thompson and Heather Bletz-Knapp; a niece, Kailee Thompson (David Martin); a nephew, Zackary Patterson; her parents, James and Sandra Thomas; and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, William and Mildred Bauer; and paternal grandparents, Earl Thomas and Tony and Doris Thomas Rupanovic.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Hudberg officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019