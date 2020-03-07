Services
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM








Mansfield - Kristen "Toot" DeShaun TAYLOR-CONGIOUS, 24, passed this life on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 after an extended illness.

Mr. Taylor-Congious was born on Friday, August 18, 1995 in Mansfield. Kristen was raised in Mansfield, moved to Indianapolis about 3 years ago and had recently returned to Mansfield. He was employed by Speedway Gas Station in Indianapolis and received a transfer to Mansfield the reason for his return. Toot as he was affectionately known by family and friends loved people especially those that needed help like the homeless. Toot's joys in life were simple being an uncle to his niece and nephew and watching the Pittsburg Steelers.

Kristen is survived by his parents: Tomika Taylor and Maurice Congious, Indianapolis, Indiana; sister: Crystal Taylor, Panama City, Florida; 2 brothers: Desanjay Taylor, and Keiwuan Slaughter, Mansfield, 4 aunts: Jacqueline C. Congious, Yvonne Mack-Williams, and Sheletta Kirst, Mansfield, Ulyssa Johnson, Fayetteville, North Carolina; 6 uncles: Sonji Mack, Cornelius and Robert Congious, Mansfield, William Congious, Gary, Indiana, Harold Congious, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Willie Congious, Ft. Worth, Texas.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services. Friends may call at the chapel one hour prior beginning at 10:00 AM till time of service. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.

Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
