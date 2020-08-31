Kurt E. Wickenrieder
Mansfield - Kurt E. Wickenrieder passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 and was blessed to be surrounded by his family in his home. He was 86.
He was born October 21, 1933 in Munich, Germany to parents Johann & Anna Wickenrieder. He played football (soccer) for 1860 Munich in the top German league, The Bundesliga, playing in a defensive position. He moved to the United States at 19 years old and got a job at Pittsburg Plate Glass in Mt. Vernon. Once in the US, he was drafted and served in the US Army.
It was at a dance at the Mansfield Liederkranz where Kurt saw a woman that caught his eye, but he was too shy to ask her to dance so he asked her friend instead. This friend got Kurt the dance he really wanted with Katy Shira and the rest was history as the pair married December 11, 1954.
Once they moved to the Mansfield area in 1957, Kurt worked as a millwright at General Motors for over 35 years before retiring. He was a faithful member at Diamond Hills Baptist Church for many years and served as deacon.
Kurt never met a stranger and was always very kind to others. He was always in a good mood and liked to laugh and joke with people. He enjoyed coaching soccer and would go to every one of his grandkids games. He and Katy enjoyed traveling having been to England, Scotland, Alaska, Hawaii and back to Germany just to name a few. They also enjoyed wintering in Frostproof, Florida where he picked up fishing.
He is survived by his daughter Becky Hardin; grandchildren Jacob Hardin and Alison Hardin; great-granddaughter Mia Rosemarie Hardin; brothers-in-law Ralph (Doris) Shira and Dean (Linda) Shira; sisters-in-law Janet (Wayland) Stricker and Phyllis Shira; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to his loving wife Katy Wickenrieder, Kurt was preceded in death by his daughter Rose Marie Wickenrieder; parents; siblings Marianne Taylor, Erwin Wickenrieder and Alfred Wickenrieder.
His family will receive friends 11 am- 1 pm Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Diamond Hills Baptist Church (647 S. Diamond St., Mansfield) where a funeral service honoring his life will be held 1 pm. Pastor Chris Thomas will officiate. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.
Contributions to Diamond Hills Baptist Church or OhioHealth Hospice may be brought to the service or sent to the funeral home (P.O. Box 3085, Mansfield, Ohio 44904).
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Kurt's family and encourage you to share a memory and watch his tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com