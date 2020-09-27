Kyle E. Repp
Jeromesville - Kyle E. Repp, 52 of Jeromesville passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in LifeCare Hospice following a long battle with Cancer.
He was born on December 16, 1967 in Ashland, the son of Clark and Sharon (nee Schneeg) Repp.
Kyle graduated from Ashland High School, Class of 1986. He went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree of Education from Ashland University in 1995. Kyle worked on his postgraduate education for several years and earned his Master's of Education in 2013 from his alma mater. During his career he earned his reading endorsement and a principal licensure.
He married the love of his life, the former Teralyn Spencer on August 5, 1995.
Kyle was employed at Mansfield Middle School for more than 20 years where he taught 8th grade.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and attending his children's school and extracurricular activities. Kyle was an avid OSU fan. A devoted family man spending as much time with them as possible.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Tera Repp of Jeromesville; one daughter, Alexandra Repp; one son, Jarrett Repp; his mother, Sharon Repp of Ashland; a brother, Kevin (Tammy) Repp of Ashland; a sister, Kelly Repp of Ashland; and his nephews, Jordan (Tiana) Repp, and Logan (Kayla) Repp both of Ashland.
Kyle is preceded in death by his father, Clark Repp.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life for both Kyle and his father, Clark will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Legacy Room of the funeral home. Guests are invited for a time of fellowship and remembrance and are encouraged to dress casually for the event.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Teralyn Repp, 313 Center Street, Ashland, Ohio 44805 for their children's future education expenses.
For those who may be unable to attend, online condolences may be shared on the funeral home's website at denbowfh.com
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.