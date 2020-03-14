|
|
Kyle T. Rinehart
Shelby - Kyle T. Rinehart, age 31, died from injuries sustained from an automobile accident while at work on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Chillicothe.
Born on September 27, 1988 in Shelby to Bill and Lanette Bostic,
he was a life-long Shelby-Crestline resident. He attended Shelby High School and Pioneer Technical Career Center and was employed as a lineman at Edgar Trent Construction in Galion. Kyle was a member of the Shelby Owls Club and enjoyed fishing, camping, riding his motorcycle and especially spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his outgoing personality, smile, and for being a friend to everyone he met.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his three brothers Ryan Rinehart of Ontario, Brandon (Tasha) Rinehart and Travis Rinehart of Shelby and one sister Jennifer Law of Sandusky; paternal grandparents William and Barbara Rinehart of Crestline; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, including Chayse Rinehart whom he had a close relationship with, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Roger and Charlotte Bostic.
Friends may call the Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.
Online condolences can be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020