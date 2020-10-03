1/1
L. Ivan Hammock
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Ivan HAMMOCK, 59, passed this life on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the home of his brother after a brief illness.

Mr. Hammock was born on Wednesday, February 15, 1961 to the late William "Tony" Hammock and Patricia Ann (Lucas) Hammock in Mansfield where he spent the majority of his life. Ivan was a member of the Malabar High School graduating class of 1979. He was a former employee of True-To-Form Detailers in Columbus. Ivan enjoyed being around family and friends and just enjoyed living life to the fullest.

Ivan is survived by 5 daughters: Navia Murphy, Austin, Texas, Bianca Hammock, Miami, Florida, Shaniece Martin, Dayton, Angelica Williams, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Shatoria Delk, Mansfield; 7 siblings: Eric (Jana) Lucas, Ontario, Trent Hammock, Mansfield, Todd Hammock, Cadiz, Barry (Karen) Hammock, Marion, Bridgette Hammock-Owens, Mansfield, Starla Jones, Columbus, and Mi Chiele Hammock-Jackson, Gary, Indiana, and 6 grandchildren.

Friends may call in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services on Friday from 9:30- 10:30 A.M. A private funeral service for invited family and guest will follow with Pastor Mark Cobb of the Providence Baptist Church officiating. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.

Proper C-19 protocol will be observed with facial coverings mandatory and social distancing required.

Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved