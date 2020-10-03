Larry Ivan HAMMOCK, 59, passed this life on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the home of his brother after a brief illness.
Mr. Hammock was born on Wednesday, February 15, 1961 to the late William "Tony" Hammock and Patricia Ann (Lucas) Hammock in Mansfield where he spent the majority of his life. Ivan was a member of the Malabar High School graduating class of 1979. He was a former employee of True-To-Form Detailers in Columbus. Ivan enjoyed being around family and friends and just enjoyed living life to the fullest.
Ivan is survived by 5 daughters: Navia Murphy, Austin, Texas, Bianca Hammock, Miami, Florida, Shaniece Martin, Dayton, Angelica Williams, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Shatoria Delk, Mansfield; 7 siblings: Eric (Jana) Lucas, Ontario, Trent Hammock, Mansfield, Todd Hammock, Cadiz, Barry (Karen) Hammock, Marion, Bridgette Hammock-Owens, Mansfield, Starla Jones, Columbus, and Mi Chiele Hammock-Jackson, Gary, Indiana, and 6 grandchildren.
Friends may call in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services on Friday from 9:30- 10:30 A.M. A private funeral service for invited family and guest will follow with Pastor Mark Cobb of the Providence Baptist Church officiating. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Proper C-19 protocol will be observed with facial coverings mandatory and social distancing required.
