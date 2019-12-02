|
L. Jean Rock
Mansfield - L. Jean (Inscore) Rock, 86 passed away on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 28, to be with her loving husband "Bill "on what would have been their 67th wedding anniversary. Born on October 4, 1933 in Mansfield, Ohio to parents Orville Inscore and Thelma (Brown) Inscore, Jean was the 2nd oldest in a family of four with three sibling brothers. Being the only girl, she became a pretty "tough cookie" and learned to hold her own with her brothers and others in the neighborhood games. While in high school she worked the candy counter at Woolworth Five and Dime and later a secretarial position with Steven's Manufacturing. She graduated from Mansfield Senior High in 1951. While at the swimming pool the summer after graduating, she caught the eye of William "Bill" Rock. It was love at first sight and Bill told his friend, "That's the girl I'm going to marry". On November 28, 1952 they were married at First English Lutheran Church in Mansfield, Ohio.
After Jean and Bill started their family, Bill was temporarily laid off, so Jean decided to go back to work. She worked for Shelby Sales Book (56-57); a Computer Processing company in Mansfield; Empire Steel Computer Department; Effie Myers in Ashland (61-64). In her late 30's she decided she wanted to earn a better living for her family's future and began attending College at Ohio State Mansfield (mainly evening classes), while continuing to work full time and take care of her family. She graduated from OSU with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education in 1972 and taught in numerous Mansfield City Elementary Schools until retiring after 23.5 years of teaching.
Jean enjoyed many hobbies including watching the OSU Buckeyes, golfing, fishing (perch being her favorite), bowling, reading, playing cards (especially bridge), crossword puzzles, family vacations and trips with long time friends Phyllis and Dick Erndt and Marv and Fran Bender.
But her most favorite moments were spending time with her children and grandchildren, attending most of their special events. She was a very loving, hard working, kind, caring mother, grandmother and eventually great grandmother and was loved dearly. She had a way of always seeing the glass as "half full" and this positive outlook was a great teaching tool.
Soon after retirement Jean had life-saving open heart surgery, but future heart issues led to many additional medical problems through the years. Her husband Bill was devoted to taking care of her and helping her enjoy life until he passed away from cancer in May of 2017. They had a very special, caring, loving relationship that was evident to all.
Jean is survived by her children William Randall (Kristi) Rock of Springboro, Ohio and Cindy (Randy) Heidlebaugh of Lexington, Ohio; grandchildren Emily (Robbie) Cottingim, John Rock, Lindsey (Chris) Musselwhite, Chelsea Heidlebaugh; great grandchildren Jacob, Benjamin and Zachary Musselwhite; brothers Larry and Jack Inscore. And by a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by grandparents Mary and Richard Brown, Ava Inscore; parents Orville Inscore and Thelma Inscore; brother Roger Inscore.
The Rock family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of North Central Ohio, Kindred At Home, and Mansfield Place for all their care and kindness. Jean's loving family and friends will honor and celebrate her life at a future family gathering this spring.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019