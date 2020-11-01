Lacie Doris Gano
Ontario - Lacie Doris Gano passed away on October 31, 2020 surrounded by family at Elmcroft in Ontario at the age of 98. She was born in Morrow County in 1922 on August 27. Her parents were Enos and Florence (James) Renner.
Lacie was a wife, mother, home maker, and 4-H Advisor. She was also an active worker at Shenandoah Church as a Sunday School Teacher and singing in the choir. She also worked at O'Neils Department Store and drove school bus for Crestview. She attended Prospect and Shenandoah Grade Schools. She attended Adario High School and graduated from Shiloh High School in 1940.
She was married to David Gano in 1941 and he preceded her in death in 2005. They traveled to all 50 states. Driving to Alaska three times was her favorite. They also wintered in Florida for many years. They met at the Richland County Fair and enjoyed going to many area fairs over the years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking and baking plus spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her 3 children and spouses; Alan and Linda Gano of Plymouth, Sherry and John Bauckman of Sun City Center Florida, and Tom and Linda Gano of Shenandoah. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held at the Shenandoah Christian Church on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon where her funeral service will be at Noon with Pastor Andrew Wells officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Shenandoah Christian Church, 5642 SR 13 North, Shiloh Ohio 44878, or Hospice of North Central Ohio. Online condolences may be made to Lacie's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com