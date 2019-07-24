|
Lacy Kay Sprang
Perrysville - Lacy Kay Sprang, 37, of Perrysville, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Ashland. She was born on July 21, 1982 in Mansfield to Raymond Sprang and Nancy McBride.
Lacy graduated from Loudonville High School and after graduation earned her cosmetology degree. She was the Assistant Deli Manager for Kroger. Lacy loved spending time with her children. She enjoyed gardening and working her flower beds. She never met a stranger and her life motto was "Life is too short, be happy and live everyday as if it's your last."
In addition to her parents, Lacy is survived by her daughter, Rayna Rae Kurtz; son Rayson Matthew Evans; brother, Dustin Sprang of Loudonville; step- brother, Brian (Shelly) Sprang of Hartville; step- sister, Terri (Dan) Arnholt of Mansfield; her daughter's father, Jeremy Kurtz of Ashland; niece and nephews, McKenna and Daniel Arnolt and Ben and Sean Sprang.
Lacy was preceded in death by her fiancé, Matthew A. Evans.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Berean Baptist Church, 2145 Middle-Bellville Rd., Mansfield with Pastor Tony Pingitore officiating. A private burial will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery, Perrysville.
Donations can be made to Lacy and Matt's Children's Go Fund Me page at gf.me/u/uabnsp
